Lankan minister backtracks World Cup 'sold' statement

After declaring Sri Lanka sold 2011 World Cup final to India, Lankan minister says it's his suspicion

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 25 2020, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 15:06 ist
India's Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli (L-R) celebrate with their trophy after India won their ICC Cricket World Cup final match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai April 2, 2011. Credit: Reuters Photo

After asserting that the 2011 World Cup final was "sold" by "certain parties" in Sri Lanka to India, the island nation's former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage has now called his claim a "suspicion" that he wants investigated.

Read: Sri Lanka's former sports minister says 2011 WC final sold

The Lankan government has ordered an enquiry into the matter and a special Police investigation unit recorded Aluthgamage's statement on Wednesday. He told the team that he was only suspicious of fixing.

"I want my suspicion investigated," Aluthgamage told reporters.

"I gave to the Police, a copy of the complaint I lodged with the International Cricket Council (ICC) on 30 October 2011 regarding the said allegation as then Sports Minister," he said.

Aluthgamage has alleged that his country "sold" the game to India, a claim that was ridiculed by former captains Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene who demanded evidence from him.

Set a target of 275, India clinched the trophy thanks to the brilliance of Gautam Gambhir (97) and then skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (91).

"Today I am telling you that we sold the 2011 world cup, I said this when I was the sports minister," Aluthgamage, who was the sports minister at the time, had stated.

Sangakkara, the captain of Sri Lanka at that time, asked him to produce evidence for an anti-corruption probe.

"He needs to take his 'evidence' to the ICC and the Anti corruption and Security Unit so the claims can be investigated thoroughly," he tweeted.

Jayawardene, also a former captain who scored a hundred in that game, ridiculed the charge.

"Is the elections around the corner...like the circus has started...names and evidence?" he asked in a tweet.

Aluthgamage said that in his opinion no players were involved in fixing the result, "but certain parties were."

Both Aluthgamage and the then President Mahinda Rajapaksa were among the invitees at the final played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Following his allegations, Aravinda de Silva, the former great who was the then chairman of selectors, has urged the BCCI to conduct its own investigation.

De Silva has said he is willing to travel to India to take part in such an investigation despite the current COVID-19 threat.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

sports
Cricket
India
Sri Lanka
match-fixing
2011 Cricket World Cup

What's Brewing

June 25, 1983: When Kapil's Devils conquered the world

June 25, 1983: When Kapil's Devils conquered the world

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

Divided Koreas mark 70 years since war began

The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

The Lead: A doctor's day in Covid-care centre

Coronil lacks scientific basis as a cure for Covid-19

Coronil lacks scientific basis as a cure for Covid-19

'Siberian heat wave is a warning cry from the Arctic'

'Siberian heat wave is a warning cry from the Arctic'

Plastic waste pile-up across B'luru sparks dengue fears

Plastic waste pile-up across B'luru sparks dengue fears

Is it safe to reopen schools?

Is it safe to reopen schools?

 