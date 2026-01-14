Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Was done to honour me': Parameshwara after stadium in Tumakuru is 'renamed' after him

BJP opposes move; says Home Minister Parameshwara is trying to take credit for the work done by someone else
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 08:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 06:32 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsTumakuruG Parameshwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us