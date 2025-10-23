<p>Bengaluru: Athletics Federation of India (AFI) are bidding for the hosting rights for the Asian Relays Championships next year. </p><p>AFI spokesperson and former president Adille Sumariwalla confirmed that the Indian body is bidding for the event, adding that no venue has been finalised yet.</p><p>Another official, in the knowledge of the development, suggested that New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium is preferred as the venue for the event. Delhi successfully hosted the World Para Athletics Championships with the newly-laid Mondo track (considered the fastest among all tracks), the only stadium in India with such a facility.</p>.How many medals India has won at World Para Athletics Championships: See full list.<p>The Asian Athletics Association (AAA) organised the inaugural and only edition of Asian Relays in 2024 in Bangkok, where India won the mixed 4x400m gold and men's and women's 4x400m relay silver medals. </p><p>If cleared as the host, this will be India's first major continental-level tournament since Bhubaneswar hosted the Asian Athletics Championships in 2017. Also, the South Asian Athletics Championships kicks off in Ranchi on Friday. </p>.<p>A draft of AFI's domestic schedule for the next season is also ready, with two of the major events set to be the selection trials for next year's Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. The National Federation Athletics Championships, usually the first major domestic event in a calendar year, is likely to be the trials in May for the Commonwealth Games (July 23 to August 2). </p>.<p>Meanwhile, the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in July is tentatively picked as the selection trials for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games (September 19 to October 4). Venues for both competitions are to be finalised while the dates remain subject to change pending final approval from the AFI top brass.</p>