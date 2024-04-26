Pavana hasn’t fallen far from the athletic tree

Training at the world-class Reliance Academy in Mumbai under head coach James Hillier, Pavana’s current main focus is perfecting heptathlon. In fact, she’s competing in that event too at Dubai. According to her parents, the seven events will help her develop into a more accomplished athlete in the years to come. “We have given full freedom to Pavana on what she wants to become. Since she’s got both our genes, she’s good in sprints and jumps. She chose heptathlon because she wanted to try her hand at everything but likes the jumps, especially long jump. Her performances were as good as a genuine jumper, so she took extra interest in it. The gold is a proof of that,” said Sahana.