<p>Paris: Star Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy advanced to the second round of women's and men's singles competitions respectively with straight-game wins at the BWF World Championships here on Tuesday.</p><p>Sindhu, a former champion, looked nervy at the start but slowly stepped up the pace and sharpened her attack to outwit world number 69 Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova 23-21 21-6.</p><p>The 2023 bronze winner, Prannoy, who has slipped to world number 34, then prevailed 21-18 21-15 over Finland's world no. 47 Joakim Oldorff in a 47-minute battle.</p><p>Sindhu will next meet Thailand's Karupathevan Letshanaa, while Prannoy is likely to take on second seed Anders Antonsen.</p><p>Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, looked nervy at the start to fall 0-4 behind due to a series of miscued shots early on.</p><p>From 6-2, Nalbantova gave away few freebies as Sindhu narrowed it to 5-7.</p><p>The Bulgarian kept the pressure on the Indian to move to 9-5. A well-placed shot followed by another precise return saw Nalbantova grab a 11-7 advantage at the break.</p><p>After the break, world number 15 Sindhu unleashed a series of smashes, including her trademark cross-court returns, to claw back at 12-12. With the Bulgarian finding the net twice, Sindhu took a 14-12 lead.</p><p>The Indian's deep clears sailed out thrice as it was 15-15. Nalbantova moved to 19-17 after Sindhu's net shot tumbled inside after kissing the net.</p><p>After Sindhu levelled things with a fine net shot, she went long again as the Bulgarian had a game point but Nalbantova sprayed into the net as it was 20-20.</p><p>A forehand slice went to net as the Bulgarian grabbed a second game before not only squandering it again but handing her fancied opponent the game point once more. Sindhu sealed it this time.</p><p>Sindhu came out all guns blazing after the change of ends, surging to 5-1 lead with some aggressive returns. Nalbantova recovered to 5-6 but was erratic. Sindhu stepped up the pace with her cross-court attacks and led by six points at the break.</p><p>It was a one-way traffic as Sindhu quickly jumped to 17-5 with her opponent making a lot of errors, including judgement calls at the backline.</p><p>Sindhu grabbed 15 match points, squandered one before sealing it with a smash.</p><p><strong>Prannoy vs Oldorff</strong></p><p>Prannoy fell behind a bit early on but found his range soon to turn the tables at 8-7 with his round-the-head cross-court smashes.</p><p>The Indian controlled the rallies, making his opponent twist and turn to set up the points and finishing with his smashes. Prannoy moved to 10-8 with a forehand cross before taking a two-point lead with a straight smash.</p><p>The duo engaged in some energy-sapping rallies thereafter as Oldorff clawed back at 16-16.</p><p>But Prannoy always had his repertoire of strokes to fall back on and a razor-sharp smash followed by his opponent's two unforced errors gave the Indian three game points.</p><p>Prannoy squandered one before Oldorff sprayed one wide.</p><p>After the change of ends, the Indian led 7-4. Prannoy didn't want to rush things. He used his block, lift, made his opponent run and waited for his chances. The result was he had a three-point cushion at the break.</p><p>Prannoy continued to dominate the rallies with his opponent faltering. Soon, he led 17-11. Another around-the-head smash took him to 19-13. He grabbed five points and converted after Oldorff sailed long.</p>