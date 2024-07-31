India not responsible for climate crisis, should not repeat West's mistakes: Commonwealth SG

"Look at the level of heat in some of the cities in India, look at the floods, look at the monsoons. Our people are suffering. So there is a responsibility on all of us, responsibility which India has committed herself to and has taken action on to make it better," Scotland said.

The Commonwealth secretary general told PTI that India should not emulate the West's development model, which failed and led to the climate crisis.

"Why should India wish to emulate that which others have done before ... (and) failed? I would be very disappointed if India was reaching back to 18th and 19th century solutions and repeating what others have done.

"It is not going to wash for us to say (that) because they (West) created a nightmare from which we are now suffering and dying... (it) justifies us continuing to do what they did. I think we are better than that," she said.