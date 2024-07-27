Olympics 2024 | China's shuttlers get gold medal chase off to bright start

Paris: China's shuttlers got off to a fast start as the badminton competition opened at the Paris Games on Saturday, with women's world number six He Bingjiao and top-ranked men's doubles duo Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang drilling through their opponents.

He beat Keisha Azzahra of Azerbaijan 21-8 21-7 in under half an hour, while Liang and Wang made quick work of Canada's Adam Dong and Nyl Yakura, beating them 21-5 21-12.

China has won 47 medals since badminton became an Olympic sport in 1992 - more than double the combined tally of Indonesia and South Korea, the second and third most successful teams.