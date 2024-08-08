Olympics 2024 | Lakshya Sen definitely deserved a medal at Paris Games: Viktor Axelsen

While replying to Sen’s post on 'X' in which the Indian had expressed his gratitude for the support that he received from his fans, Axelsen wrote, “Keep going brother. You can be really proud of yourself. Wish all semifinalists could get a medal as you definitely deserve one.” (sic) "Congrats to you all on a fantastic performance at the Games," he added.

Having defeated Sen 22-20 21-14 in their semifinal match, Axelsen had predicted a gold medal for the Indian player in the next iteration of the summer Games.

"Lakshya is an amazing player. He has shown in this Olympics that he is a very, very strong competitor and I am sure in four years from now, he will be one of the favourites to win the gold,” he had said.

"(He is) an amazing talent and a great guy and I wish him all the best."