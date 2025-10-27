Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsbadminton

PV Sindhu ends 2025 season early to focus on complete recovery from foot injury

The two-time Olympic medallist said the decision was taken after detailed consultation with her support team and medical experts.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 10:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2025, 10:16 IST
sportsSports NewsBadmintonP V SindhuBWF

Follow us on :

Follow Us