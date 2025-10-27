<p>Ace Indian shuttler <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/p-v-sindhu">P V Sindhu </a>has decided to withdraw from all remaining <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bwf">Badminton World Federation (BWF)</a> Tour events in 2025 to focus on complete recovery from a foot injury that she sustained ahead of the European leg.</p><p>The two-time Olympic medallist said the decision was taken after detailed consultation with her support team and medical experts, including renowned sports orthopaedist Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala.</p>.China Masters: PV Sindhu bows out of badminton tournament after losing to world No.1 An Se Young.<p>"After consulting closely with my team and with the guidance of the incredible Dr Pardiwala, we felt it was best for me to withdraw from all remaining BWF Tour events in 2025," Sindhu said in a statement posted on on her social media channels on Monday (October 27).</p>.<p>"The foot injury I sustained before the European leg hasn't fully recovered, and while it's never easy to accept, injuries are an inseparable part of every athlete's journey. They test your resilience and patience, but they also spark the fire to come back stronger."</p><p>The 2019 BWF world champion, said her rehabilitation and training were already underway under the supervision of Dr Wayne Lombard, with support from Nisha Rawat, Chetna, and her coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama.</p><p>"Under the constant care of Dr Wayne Lombard, the support of Nisha Rawat and Chetna, and the guidance of my coach Irwansyah, I'm surrounded by a team that gives me strength every single day.</p><p>"Their belief in me fuels my own, and I feel motivated, grateful, and hungrier than ever for what lies ahead."</p><p>The 30-year-old has struggled with injuries and form for quite sometime now.</p><p>After early exit at Paris Games, this year too has been far from ideal for the Hyderabadi shuttler, who has endured multiple first and second round ousters, with quarterfinals finishes at India Open Super 750, BWF World Championships and China Masters Super 750 being the highlight of the curtailed 2025 season.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>