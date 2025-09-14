Menu
Satwik-Chirag finish runners-up at Hong Kong Open

The world No. 9 Indians, who bagged a second successive World Championships bronze last month, squandered a one-game lead before losing 21-19 14-21 17-21 to the sixth-ranked Chinese duo in a tense 61-minute summit clash.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 09:53 IST
Published 14 September 2025, 09:53 IST
