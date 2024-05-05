Bajrang Punia suspended by NADA, wrestler says expired kit brought to him for taking sample

Wrestler Bajrang Punia has been suspended by the National Anti-Doping Authority (NADA) for not giving his urine sample on time for a doping test.
However, Punia, in a post on X, claimed that the testing kit that was brought to him had expired, and that his lawyer will reply to the suspension letter sent to him.
"I requested them to first answer me as to what action they took on the expired kit they brought to take my sample and then take my dope test," Punia said in a post on X.
This suspension could jeopardise the athlete's chances of competing in the Paris Olympics, set to begin from July 26.
