Brittney Griner thought about suicide while detained in Russia

WNBA star Brittney Griner revealed Wednesday that she contemplated suicide while jailed in Russia after her arrest on drug charges in 2022.

Griner, whose memoir Coming Home is scheduled to be released Tuesday, discussed the ordeal with ABC's Robin Roberts on 20/20 during an hourlong interview.

"I wanted to take my life more than once in the first weeks," Griner said. "I felt like leaving here so badly."

Griner was arrested at an airport in Moscow after Russian authorities found vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil, which is illegal in Russia. She knew her life had changed at that moment.

"My whole heart just fell out of my body," Griner said. "Just this overpowering feeling of like an elevator dropped from underneath my feet. I'm just like, My life is over right here."

"In the midst of them going through my bags, there's two cartridges. And I'm just like, "Oh, my god, how did I make this mistake?"