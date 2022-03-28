Canada reach first FIFA World Cup in 36 years

Canada beat Jamaica 4-0 to reach first World Cup in 36 years

Goals from Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett and an Adrian Mariappa own goal secured all three points

Canadian players celebrate after winning the qualification match. Credit: Reuters Photo

Canada qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years on Sunday with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Jamaica in Toronto.

Goals from Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett and an Adrian Mariappa own goal secured all three points after Canada dominated throughout against a Jamaica side already eliminated from contention in the CONCACAF region's qualifying tournament for this year's finals in Qatar.

The win sparked wild celebrations at Toronto's 30,000-capacity BMO Field, where an expectant sell-out crowd had gathered to watch Canada clinch World Cup qualification for only the second time, having last appeared at the 1986 Mexico tournament.

