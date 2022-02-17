Canada beat US to win fifth Olympic gold in women's ice hockey

Canada beat rivals United States 3-2 to win women's Olympic hockey gold on Thursday, avenging an emotional loss in the final four years ago and capping a dominant run in Beijing. Canada led 3-0 in the second period and held on to win, despite being out-shot 40-21 in the game, to collect the country's fifth Olympic gold.
