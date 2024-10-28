Centre mulls halving number of athletes supported by Olympics scheme after India's dismal performance at Paris Games: Report

<p>India's poor performance at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/paris-olympics-2024">2024 Paris Olympics</a> has ignited a debate over the funding athletes receive to prepare for the quadrennial event and, whether it should be cut down to some extent. </p><p>According to a <a href="https://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/paris-olympics-review-india-government-tops-scheme-funding-restructure-9642152/?ref=hometop_hp" rel="nofollow">report</a> by <em>The Indian Express</em>, the government is mulling over making the selection criteria of its flagship Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) stricter so that only the athletes with the ability to win medals benefit from it. </p><p>As per the report, the move is being debated within the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), the high-powered committee comprising former athletes, coaches, government officials and administrators. The fresh selection parameters could be decided in the coming weeks, two members of the panel told the publication. </p><p>At present, there are 309 athletes in the core and developmental groups of TOPS. Under the scheme, these athletes receive benefits like foreign training, international competition, equipment and coaching camps, besides a monthly stipend of Rs. 50,000.</p>.Cristiano Ronaldo super fan cycles 13,000 km to meet the football legend.<p>One of the officials said that the number of athletes can come down to half if the likely move comes into force. </p><p>During a review of the country’s performance at the Paris Olympics, it was suggested that only the athletes who genuinely meet the criteria should receive funding under TOPS. Though there has been no step yet to reduce funding of the scheme. </p><p>Another issue arising out of the scheme is the non-settlement of expenses. The publication quoted sources to reveal that there is lack of accountability from the athletes and new clauses related to the same issue can be added to fresh contracts for the 2028 Olympics cycle. </p><p>Bills and expenses upto Rs 10 crore are reportedly yet to be settled. “Many athletes who have retired are also yet to submit their expense sheets. We have no doubts over their intent, the money was sanctioned only after the proposals were carefully vetted. But the accounts need to be settled,” an official told the publication.</p><p>It is being said that the MOC has been split into various sub-committees based on different sports. These committees have been tasked to forming selection policies for core disciplines. </p><p>India won six medals at Paris Olympics, including one silver and five bronze.</p>