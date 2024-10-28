Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Centre mulls halving number of athletes supported by Olympics scheme after India's dismal performance at Paris Games: Report

One of the officials said that the number of TOPS athletes can come down to half if the likely move comes into force.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 10:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 10:59 IST
Sports NewsOlympicsolympics 2024Paris Games 2024TOPS

Follow us on :

Follow Us