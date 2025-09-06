Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

Chopra-Nadeem rematch set to electrify Tokyo Worlds showdown

After a year apart, Olympic rivals Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem are poised for a dramatic clash, while India leads the pack with three other javelin throwers at the World Championships.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 12:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2025, 12:26 IST
India NewsTokyoNeeraj ChopraJavelin throwOlympics

Follow us on :

Follow Us