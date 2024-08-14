Conor McGregor won't make a comeback this year, says UFC chief Dana White

Former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor will not make his long-awaited return to the Octagon this year, UFC President Dana White said.

McGregor has not fought since losing to Dustin Poirier in 2021, a bout in which he also suffered a broken leg. The 36-year-old withdrew from his scheduled UFC 303 welterweight bout against Michael Chandler in June due to a broken toe.

"We didn't meet up but we talked, and yeah, (McGregor) wants to fight. So we'll figure it out. (But) not this year. He won't fight this year," White told reporters on Tuesday.