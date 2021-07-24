PM Modi congratulates Chanu on her silver medal win

Could not have asked for happier start to Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi on Chanu's silver medal win

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2021, 13:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 13:23 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Hailing weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's silver medal win in the Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India is elated by her stupendous performance and that it couldn't have asked for a happier start to the grand sporting event.

Chanu became the first Indian weightlifter to win silver medal in Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mirabai Chanu wins silver in Weightlifting 49 kg category

"Could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo2020! India is elated by Mirabai Chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian," Modi tweeted with the hashtag 'Cheer4India'.

Mirabai Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country's account in Tokyo on Saturday.

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

