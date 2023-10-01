Cricket World Cup drives up accommodation bookings, room tariffs in host cities

"Meanwhile, bookings for India match dates in Lucknow have increased 50 per cent for the same comparative and are poised to grow alongside other centers as we move closer to match dates".

When contacted, an OYO spokesperson said, "We are experiencing a more than usual surge in demand in the host cities, specifically Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi, and Kolkata, where occupancy rates exceed 60 per cent".

Notably, the OYO spokesperson further said, "Ahmedabad stands out with a staggering 777 per cent increase in bookings for October and November following the announcement of the World Cup schedule".

The first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played at Ahmedabad between defending champions England and New Zealand on October 5.