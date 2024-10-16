AB de Villiers enters ICC's Hall of Fame

Apart from AB de Villiers, former India spinner Neetu David and former England captain Alastair Cook was also inducted into its prestigious Hall of Fame.

Cook, who played more than 250 international matches for England, is best remembered for his consistency in Test cricket. He retired from international cricket in 2018 as England's highest Test run-scorer and century-maker. His leadership skills played a key role in England's first Test series win in India after a gap of 28 years.

Meanwhile, Neetu David still holds the record for the best figures (8/53) by a woman in an individual Test innings and became only the second female cricketer from India to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

David, the current chairman of selectors for Indian women's team, enters the ICC Hall of Fame a year after the induction of former captain Diana Edulji.