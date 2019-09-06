Abhimanyu helps Red take big lead

India Red built a handsome lead against India Green on a rain-marred third day of the Duleep Trophy final here at the Chinnaswamy stadium on Friday.

India Red, resuming from 175/2, reached 345/6 when rain put curtains to the day’s play. Abhimanyu Easwaran, who made a smooth 102 on day two, was out for 153 (300b, 16x4, 2x6). No other batsman produced a big score but cameos from Ankit Kalsi (30), Ishan Kishan (39) and Aditya Sarvate (30 batting) helped India Red attain a first innings lead of 114 runs. For the third straight day, rain hampered proceedings, with the play being stopped thrice in the post-tea session.

Ankit Rajpoot (3/77), who began with a miserly spell of 8-5-9-0, tasted maximum success in the India Green attack. Faiz Fazal’s men would have hoped for a better luck as a poor umpiring decision and a dropped catch left them playing catch-up. Mayank Markande’s unavailability due to a glute strain added to India Green’s woes.

In the morning, Abhimanyu and Kalsi added 52 runs with the former doing most of the scoring. Kalsi’s 30 came off 133 balls and his painfully long innings came to an end when he nicked one to wicketkeeper off Dharmendrasingh Jadeja.

Mahipal Lomror (15), who received a blow on his chest from a short ball from medium pacer Rajesh Mohanty (0/92), departed to the first ball after the new ball was taken. The southpaw fell leg before wicket but television replays showed that Rajpoot’s delivery had pitched outside leg stump.

Easwaran, who crossed the 150-mark with a four, was trapped plumb in front by Tanveer (1/63). Ishan Kishan, who began with a brilliant flick for four, was lucky on 16. The left-hander edged while cutting away from the body off Rajesh Mohanty but Akshdeep Nath put down an easy chance at second slip. It was a great chance for Mohanty to get his confidence back but he finished with an ordinary effort (20-0-92-0), which included five no balls, across two days.

Kishan, however, wasted his ‘lifeline’ as he edged a wild slash to the wicketkeeper to give Rajpoot his third scalp. Sarvate, known for his resistance down the order, made a 65-ball 30 with four boundaries.

Brief scores: India Green: 231 all out in 72.1 overs vs India Red (O/n: 175/2): 345/6 in 116 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 153, Ishan 39, Ankit Kalsi 30.; Ankit Rajpoot 3-77).