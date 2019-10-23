Abhishek Nayar retires from all forms of cricket

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 23 2019, 16:25pm ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2019, 16:28pm ist
Abhishek Nayar. (Photo/YouTube KKR channel)

Veteran Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar has retired from all forms of cricket.

"I'm absolutely satisfied... there are so many cricketers out there who would want to be in the position I am today. I can only be grateful and thankful to have had the opportunity to play for this long... absolutely no regrets...I'm a happy man," Nayar told PTI on Wednesday.

Nayar represented India in only three ODIs but his record as a first-class player is more promising.

Known as the Mumbai team's crisis man for his penchant to bail the side out of difficult situations, the 36-year-old has played 103 first-class games, the bulk of them for Mumbai, and scored 5749 runs while taking 173 wickets.

Nayar, during his illustrious career, won many games for domestic heavyweights Mumbai during a career spanning a decade and a half. 

Cricket
sports
Indian cricket
