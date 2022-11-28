Afghanistan seal ODI WC spot in India with Lanka defeat

Afghanistan seal ODI World Cup spot in India after washout game against Sri Lanka

Afghanistan received five extra points in the World Cup Super League standings

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 28 2022, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 12:51 ist
Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi plays a shot during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on November 27, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Afghanistan have cemented their place in next year's ICC ODI World Cup in India after the second ODI against hosts Sri Lanka in Pallekele was abandoned due to rain.

Afghanistan received five extra points in the World Cup Super League standings because of the no result that took their total to 115 points in the current cycle.

Afghanistan are sitting safely in seventh place on the current standings, with the top eight sides at the end of the Super League earning automatic spots.

While the five points was a good result for Afghanistan, it was the exact opposite for Sri Lanka as their hopes of automatic qualification were hanging by a thread.

Dasun Shanaka's side are in 10th place on the standings with just 67 points and only have four matches remaining in this period to try and sneak into the top eight.

Sri Lanka will look to pick up valuable 10 points and tie the three-ODI series by defeating Afghanistan in the third ODI in Pallekele on Wednesday. 

