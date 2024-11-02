Ajaz Patel takes five-for as New Zealand dismiss India for 263 on day two of 3rd Test

<p>Mumbai: Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel (5/103) grabbed five wickets to help New Zealand dismiss India for 263 as the hosts took a slender 28-run first-innings lead in the third and final Test here on Saturday.</p>.<p>Resuming at their overnight score of 86/4, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rishabh-pant">Rishabh Pant</a> (60) played a counter-attacking innings and raced to his fifty, while Shubman Gill (90) missed out on a hundred by 10 runs.</p>.IPL Auctions 2025: Pant set to trigger bidding war.<p>New Zealand were guilty of dropping a couple of catches but Ish Sodhi found the breakthrough for the tourists when he trapped Pant leg before in the 38th over.</p>.<p>Pant's wicket slowed India's momentum even as Gill continued to erase the deficit.</p>.<p>Patel, who picked two wickets on the opening day, added to his tally by claiming Gill, Sarfaraz Khan and R Ashwin.</p>.<p>Brief Scores: </p><p>New Zealand 1st inning 235 all out in 65.4.1 overs (Daryl Mitchell 82, Will Young 71; Ravindra Jadeja 5/65, Washington Sundar 4/81) </p><p>India 1st innings: 263 all out in 59.4 overs (Shubman Gill 90, Rishabh Pant 60; Ajaz Patel 5/103) </p>