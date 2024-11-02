Home
Ajaz Patel takes five-for as New Zealand dismiss India for 263 on day two of 3rd Test

Resuming at their overnight score of 86/4, Rishabh Pant (60) played a counter-attacking innings and raced to his fifty, while Shubman Gill (90) missed out on a hundred by 10 runs.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 08:49 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 08:49 IST
