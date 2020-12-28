Ajinkya Rahane run out decision in Australia sets Twitter ablaze

After Australia captain Tim Paine was deemed 'not run out' on Sunday in what was a close umpiring call, India skipper Ajinkya Rahane was given an 'out' in a similar situation on Monday.

The tragic end to Ajinkya Rahane's masterful knock gave Australia a fresh lease of life but India still managed a big first-innings lead of 131 runs before being bowled out for 326 in the second Test here on Monday.

Replying to Australia's first-innings total of 195 all out, the Indian innings folded at the stroke of lunch as they could add just 49 runs to their overnight total of 277 for five, having lost wickets in a cluster in the third day's first session.

The call was Jadeja's and the run out was needless, but nevertheless, the all-rounder looked solid in the middle before he was set up by a Mitchell Starc (3/78 in 26 overs).

Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar, tweeted in reaction, " The reason players opt for a review is because they’re unhappy with the decision taken by the on-field umpire. The DRS system needs to be thoroughly looked into by the @ICC, especially for the ‘Umpires Call’."

Cricket fans on Twitter were livid, comparing decisions taken by the umpire in both situations.

Twitter user @2020_Broncos, said, "If Paine was not out then Rahane was not out."

Another user, @TimSmithPM said, "For those bemoaning the Paine decision the shot needed was in between frames and therefore benefit of the doubt was given. Here you can clearly see he is out."

Twitter user, @vickzgoyal80, said, "Based on Paine's dismissal benefit of the doubt should have been given to the batsmen!"

Legendary umpire Simon Taufel explained the difference between the two decisions taken against Paine and Rahane. He said that in a video that in the decision given against Rahane that in a frame of the video where Rahane was on the crease, the bails were off the stumps.

He said, "With technology we are not looking for complete removal, because we know that the bails can go back down, but we are looking for the removal from the top of the stumps. Unlike, the first decision, which was really tight, probably a half-framer, the third umpire has actually got a shot here of the separation point and the bat on the line."

After his run out, captain Rahane walked towards Ravindra Jadeja and gestured at him, encouraging him to continue batting, garnering high praise on social media. Many commented that Rahane's act displayed great leadership and showed that despite the dismissal, he was calm and in a good space of mind

(With inputs from PTI)