Ashwin terms Vaughan's 'underachiever' remark 'laughable'; rates India as excellent travelling side

New Delhi: Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin rebutted former England captain Michael Vaughan’s claim of India being an “underachieving team”, saying they have been one of the best travelling sides in contemporary cricket.

During a panel discussion in Fox Sports recently, Vaughan had said the Indian cricket team should have achieved more on the field, particularly in the ICC events, considering the resources at their disposal.

“Michael Vaughan recently made a statement that the Indian team is underachievers. Yes, we haven’t won an ICC trophy in a while, and we call ourselves the powerhouse of the game. But that’s just one side of the coin,” Ashwin said in his YouTube channel.

The 37-year-old said India have produced excellent results, especially in Test cricket, around the world in the last few years.

“Our Test team has been one of the best travelling teams at present. We have seen many great results. After Vaughan made that statement, so many experts from our own country started debating if India is an underachieving team. Frankly, it made me laugh,” he said.