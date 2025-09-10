Asia Cup 2025: India put UAE to bat first

<p>Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav broke the jinx with the toss by calling the coin correctly and opted to field against the UAE in the second match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.</p>.<p>It is worth mentioning that India have not won a toss for many matches in recent times. </p>.A David vs Goliath encounter.<p>The game marks the return of Shubman Gill to T20Is and he will open alongside his Punjab teammate Abhishek Sharma.</p><p>Oman and Pakistan are other two teams in India's group </p><p>The marquee clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be held on Sunday (September 14) at the same venue. </p><p>Earlier, Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by 94 runs in the opening match of Group A held at Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the other teams in Group B.</p><p>India are going into the match with one specialist pacer in Jasprit Bumrah while the other fast bowling option is Hardik Pandya.</p><p>Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy are the two frontline spinners in the playing eleven.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong></p><p><strong>India:</strong> Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.</p><p><strong>United Arab Emirates:</strong> Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Simranjeet Singh.</p>