<p>India have entered the final of the Asia Cup 2025 cricket tournament after beating Bangladesh by 41 runs in the Super Fours tie against at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.</p><p>Put in to bat, India rode on Abhishek Sharma's swashbuckling 75 to post 168 for six before restricting Bangladesh to 127 who were helped by a fighting 67 by opener Saif Hassan.</p><p>India's last Super Fours match -- an inconsequential one though -- is against Sri Lanka on Friday (September 26).</p>