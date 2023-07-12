India not going to Pakistan for Asia Cup: IPL chairman

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: IPL chairman

He rubbished reports emerging from Pak media that India will travel to neighbouring country as their sports minister Ehsan Mazari had been claiming in some quarters.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2023, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 11:10 ist
Indian cricket team during training. Credit: PTI Photo

The much anticipated Asia Cup games between India and Pakistan will be held in Sri Lanka as Rohit Sharma-led team won't travel to Pakistan, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal confirmed on Wednesday. Dhumal, who is in Durban for the ICC Chief Executives Meet (CEC) confirmed that BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB representative head Zaka Ashraf met ahead of the ICC Board meeting scheduled on Thursday to finalise the schedule.

"Our secretary met PCB head Zaka Ashraf and the Asia Cup schedule was finalised and it is on course as it was discussed earlier. There will be four games of league stage in Pakistan, followed by 9 games in Sri Lanka including both India versus Pakistan game and in case a third game if both teams play final," Dhumal told PTI from Durban.

Read | How an unglamorous cricket craft evolved into an attractive career option

He rubbished reports emerging from Pakistan media that India will travel to the neighbouring country as their sports minister Ehsan Mazari had been claiming in some quarters.

"There was no such discussion held. Neither India is travelling to Pakistan nor our secretary will be travelling contrary to reports that have surfaced. Only the schedule was finalised," Dhumal added.

India in all likelihood will play Pakistan in Sri Lanka's Dambulla just like the 2010 edition. Pakistan's only home match in their country will be against minnows Nepal. The other three games are Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cricket
Sports News
Asia Cup
Indian Cricket team
Pakistan

Related videos

What's Brewing

Britney's memoir on dad controlling life coming in Oct

Britney's memoir on dad controlling life coming in Oct

Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation

Hollywood studios, actors agree to mediation

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Speak Out: July 12, 2023

Building climate resilience urgent need

Building climate resilience urgent need

Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

Flawed logic of sending cluster munitions to Ukraine

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

SCO: India’s strategic autonomy in evidence

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

When bullet-hit Indira Gandhi was wheeled into AIIMS

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

With blaring sirens, ambulance stops for snacks in Hyd

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

What do IMD's colour-coded weather warnings mean?

 