Asia Cup: Sri Lanka opt to field against India

DH Web Desk
  Sep 06 2022, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2022, 19:07 ist

Sri Lanka has won the toss and opted to field first against India, in the Super 4 match at Dubai International Stadium.

While Sri Lanka will be looking to extend their lead, following a 4-wicket victory against Afghanistan, India would look to bounce back after the loss against arch-rivals Pakistan.

