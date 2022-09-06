Asia Cup: Sri Lanka opt to field against India

Sri Lanka has won the toss and opted to field first against India, in the Super 4 match at Dubai International Stadium.
While Sri Lanka will be looking to extend their lead, following a 4-wicket victory against Afghanistan, India would look to bounce back after the loss against arch-rivals Pakistan.
One change in the #TeamIndia Playing XI.
R Ashwin comes in for Ravi Bishnoi.
Live - https://t.co/JFtIjXSBXC #INDvSL #AsiaCup2022
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 6, 2022
