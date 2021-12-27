Australia bowled out for 267, lead by 82 runs

Australia bowled out for 267, lead by 82 runs against England

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Dec 27 2021, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 12:45 ist

Australia were bowled out for 267 in their first innings after tea on day two of the third Ashes test against England in Melbourne on Monday.

Australia lead by 82 runs after England were bowled for 185 on day one.

