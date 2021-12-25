Australia hand Scott Boland debut in third Ashes test

Australia have illustrated the depth of their fast bowling stocks by handing Scott Boland a debut in the third Ashes test against England, which starts at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.
The 32-year-old, who plays his domestic cricket at the MCG, will become only the first indigenous Australian test player since Jason Gillespie played his last match in 2006 when he receives his baggy green cap on Sunday.
Boland came into the squad on Monday as pace-bowling cover with Josh Hazlewood sidelined by a side strain and Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser suffering the after-effects of playing in the second test in Adelaide.
"Jhye and Nes were a little bit sore after Adelaide so we've decided to go with Scotty," said captain Pat Cummins, who missed the second test after being adjudged a close contact of a Covid-19 case but returns to the side for the Boxing Day test.
"It's a luxury to have someone like him, fresh and ready to go."
Australia, who lead the five-match series 2-0, only need to avoid defeat in Melbourne to ensure they retain the Ashes.
Team: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.
