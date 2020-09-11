Australia missing Smith for ODI after knock in head

Australia to miss Steve Smith for first ODI after knock in head

AP
AP, Manchester,
  • Sep 11 2020, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2020, 18:08 ist

Australia is without their star batsman Steve Smith for the opening one-day international against England on Friday after Smith was hit on the head by a ball in practice.

Australia said it is a precautionary measure after the incident on Thursday, which happened when a member of the coaching staff was throwing in the nets.

Australia added that Smith is being assessed for concussion and did not say whether Smith will be available for the second and third matches of the series taking place on Sunday and Wednesday, respectively.

England won the toss at Old Trafford and chose to bowl on what captain Eoin Morgan called a soft wicket.

Australia captain Aaron Finch said he would have chosen to bat anyway.

It is the fierce rivals' first ODI meeting since last year's Cricket World Cup, won by England on home soil.

Lineups:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (captain), Jos Buttler, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Patrick Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Steve Smith
Australia

What's Brewing

The unlikely benefits of virtual traffic offences court

The unlikely benefits of virtual traffic offences court

Rare dysfunction seen among Covid-19-recovered children

Rare dysfunction seen among Covid-19-recovered children

World's largest digital camera unveiled

World's largest digital camera unveiled

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

Python in US zoo lays 7 eggs without male help

 