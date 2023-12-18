Australia's Labuschagne relieved after being cleared for second test

Melbourne: With Cameron Green eager to break back into Australia's starting XI, Marnus Labuschagne felt a rush of relief when he was cleared to play in the 'Boxing Day' test against Pakistan after taking a nasty blow to his pinky finger in the hosts' series-opening win.

Labuschagne needed medical attention after being struck on the right hand by debutant Khurram Shahzad early in the second innings in Perth before top-edging the Pakistan quick to be out for two.

All-rounder Green, who lost his place in the squad to Mitchell Marsh, texted best wishes before Labuschagne went in for a scan.

Labuschagne joked that he told Green not to get his hopes up.

"He just said, 'I hope it all goes well, good luck,'" Labuschagne told reporters. "I just said, 'It’s not going to make a difference, mate'.

"It’s going to have take something pretty serious to have me miss a game."

Labuschagne was one of several batters sporting bruises in the wake of Australia's 360-run win on day four after the Perth Stadium pitch deteriorated rapidly.

Marsh, Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja all suffered body blows, while Pakistan were skittled for 89 in their second innings.

Pundits questioned whether the cracked wicket was too lively for a fair contest but Labuschagne stopped short of calling it unsafe.