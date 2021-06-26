Bangladesh add Mahmudullah to squad for Zimbabwe Test

Bangladesh add Mahmudullah to squad for Zimbabwe Test

The national Twenty20 skipper makes a return to the Test team after 16 months

AFP
AFP, Dhaka,
  • Jun 26 2021, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2021, 19:48 ist
Batsman Mahmudullah Riyad. Credit: PTI Photo

Bangladesh on Saturday included batsman Mahmudullah Riyad in their Test squad for next month's one-off series against Zimbabwe.

The national Twenty20 skipper makes a return to the Test team after 16 months, having played his last Test in February 2020 against Pakistan.

The only Test of the series against Zimbabwe will begin on July 7 at the Harare Sports Club.

Mahmudullah has been included as a back-up to Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, who have some injury concerns, said Bangladesh Cricket Board cricket operations chief Akram Khan.

Bangladesh will also play a three-match one-day international series and as many T20 internationals in Zimbabwe.

The three ODIs are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

Mahmudullah, who is also a member of the ODI squad, will lead the team in the three-match T20 series.

The Bangladesh team will leave home on June 29 for their first series in Zimbabwe in more than eight years.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bangladesh
Cricket
Zimbabwe
Mahmudullah Riyad

What's Brewing

Coronavirus may have existed over 20,000 years ago!

Coronavirus may have existed over 20,000 years ago!

He saved 31 people, then got 142-year prison sentence

He saved 31 people, then got 142-year prison sentence

This discovery may add species to human family tree

This discovery may add species to human family tree

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

DH Toon | 'PM Modi wants to remove Dilli ki doori'

 