Bangladesh beat New Zealand to seal T20 series win

New Zealand were bowled out for 93

AFP
AFP, Dhaka,
  • Sep 08 2021, 20:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 20:31 ist
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad hit an unbeaten 43. Credit: AFP Photo

Bangladesh won the fourth Twenty20 international against New Zealand by six wickets in Dhaka on Wednesday to secure victory in their five-match series.

New Zealand were bowled out for 93 and Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad hit an unbeaten 43 as his side reached 96 for four with five balls to spare. Victory gave Bangladesh an unbeatable 3-1 series lead.

Spinner Nasum Ahmed and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman each took four wickets as Bangladesh skittled out New Zealand in 19.3 overs.

Mahmudullah hit two sixes in his 48 ball innings after opener Mohammad Naim hit 29 off 35 balls to maintain the early run chase.

The fifth and final game is on Friday.

