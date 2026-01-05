Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Bangladesh orders indefinite ban on IPL telecast after Mustafizur Rahman exclusion

Bangladesh said that the decision to exclude Mustafizur from IPL has 'pained, saddened, and aggrieved' the people of Bangladesh.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 09:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 09:57 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricket newsBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us