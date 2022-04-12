Bangladesh bowler fined for throwing ball at SA batter

Bangladesh pacer Khaled Ahmed fined for throwing ball at S. Africa batter

Khaled was one of the very few shining lights for Bangladesh in South Africa, picking up eight wickets across the two Tests at an average of 32.87

AFP
AFP, Dhaka,
  • Apr 12 2022, 16:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 16:14 ist
Bangladesh pacer Khaled Ahmed. Credit: AFP Photo

Bangladesh pace bowler Khaled Ahmed has been fined for throwing a ball at a South African batsman during the second Test in Gqeberha, the International Cricket Council said Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 95th over of South Africa's first innings on Saturday when Kyle Verreynne hit the ball back towards Khaled.

The bowler then threw it towards Verreynne in an inappropriate and dangerous manner, hitting him on the right glove, the ICC said.

The fine accounts for 15 per cent of Khaled's match fee.

Khaled admitted the offence and accepted the sanction, avoiding the need for a formal hearing, the ICC said.

The hosts won the Test by 332 runs inside four days for a 2-0 sweep of the series.

Khaled was one of the very few shining lights for Bangladesh in South Africa, picking up eight wickets across the two Tests at an average of 32.87.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Bangladesh
South Africa

What's Brewing

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Celebrated Michelin star Chef hints at Indian outing

Made-in-India Dornier takes off for 1st commercial bid

Made-in-India Dornier takes off for 1st commercial bid

How to increase the shelf life of your liquor

How to increase the shelf life of your liquor

Ranbir-Alia wedding bells sound amid paparazzi frenzy

Ranbir-Alia wedding bells sound amid paparazzi frenzy

Govt, UNESCO working on tribal freedom fighters museums

Govt, UNESCO working on tribal freedom fighters museums

'Microplastic in Cauvery river may pose threat to fish'

'Microplastic in Cauvery river may pose threat to fish'

 