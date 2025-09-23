Menu
uttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Man singing 'aarti' on mic at Durga Pandal electrocuted to death in Kaushambi

Umesh Kumar and Ajay Kumar were singing at the 'aarti' using separate microphones when both were suddenly electrocuted.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 08:38 IST
Published 23 September 2025, 08:38 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshDurga PujaKaushambi

