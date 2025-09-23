<p>Kaushambi: A 26-year-old man was killed and another injured after receiving an electric shock from a microphone at a Durga puja pandal here, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Satyendra Tiwari, Circle Officer (Sirathu), said the incident occurred late Monday night at Bhairampur village in the Mohammadpur Pesa police station area.</p>.<p>Umesh Kumar and Ajay Kumar were singing at the 'aarti' using separate microphones when both were suddenly electrocuted.</p>.Five-year-old boy electrocuted by decorative LED lights at home in Kerala's Kannur.<p>Umesh died on the spot, while Ajay was knocked back by the shock and sustained injuries, he said.</p>.<p>Ajay is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Sirathu, the officer said. Police reached the site and sent Umesh's body for postmortem.</p>