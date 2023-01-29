BCCI announces Rs 5 cr reward for U-19 T20 squad

BCCI announces Rs 5 cr reward for victorious Women's U-19 T20 squad

India recorded a dominating seven-wicket win over England in the final in South Africa

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 29 2023, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 22:49 ist
Credit: AFP File Photo

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced a whopping cash reward of Rs 5 crore for the entire India squad following its title winning performance at the inaugural Women's U-19 T20 World Cup.

India recorded a dominating seven-wicket win over England in the final in South Africa.

Also Read | PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning Women's U-19 T20 World Cup

The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event.

"Women's Cricket in India is on the upswing and the World Cup triumph has taken the stature of women’s cricket several notches higher. I am delighted to announce INR 5 crore for the entire team and support staff as prize money. This is surely a path-breaking year," Shah tweeted after India's triumph.

The secretary also invited the entire unit to Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

"I invite @TheShafaliVerma and her victorious team to join us at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and witness the third T20I on 1st February. This humongous achievement surely calls for a celebration," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jay Shah
BCCI
Sports News
Cricket
World Cup

What's Brewing

A temple serves the needy, spreads Mahatma's thoughts

A temple serves the needy, spreads Mahatma's thoughts

Rains fail to dampen spirit of Beating Retreat

Rains fail to dampen spirit of Beating Retreat

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Djokovic wins Australian Open, equals Nadal's record

Djokovic wins Australian Open, equals Nadal's record

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

 