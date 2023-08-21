BCCI announces Asia Cup squad; Rahul and Shreyas make the cut

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the national team's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, on Monday.
Along with the regular faces like captain Rohit Sharma and star-batter Virat Kohli, the 18-member squad also included the likes of Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan.
The upcoming tournament will also set stage for the comebacks of wicketkeeper K L Rahul and batter Shreyas Iyer, who were on the sidelines for months due to injuries.
Young Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Verma has also been included in the squad, following his impressive performances in the recently concluded series against the West Indies.
This will also mark the ODI comeback for pacer Jasprit Bumrah who was also battling with injuries, having made a comeback in the shortest format, leading the young Indian side in the ongoing series against Ireland.
Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has also been picked up as a backup player.
In the last edition of Asia Cup, held in 2022 in the UAE, the men in blue made it to the Super Four but missed out on the finals, with Sri Lanka lifting the trophy, beating Pakistan.
This edition of the Asia Cup will commence on August 30, with India set to play their first match against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2.
The 50-over tournament will be hosted by both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with India set to play its matches in the latter.