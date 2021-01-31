BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly discharged from Kolkata hospital

Sourav Ganguly discharged from Kolkata hospital

The former India captain is required to follow a strict routine and needs to be on medication for a few months

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 31 2021, 10:34 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 11:26 ist
BCCI President and India batting legend Sourav Ganguly. Credit: AFP File Photo.

Indian cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly was discharged from hospital on Sunday morning, three days after he underwent a fresh round of angioplasty to clear clogged coronary arteries, officials said.

The 48-year-old cricket legend was hospitalised on Wednesday for the second time in a month due to his cardiac condition.

On Thursday, two more stents were implanted during the surgery conducted by a team of doctors, including noted cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Ashwin Mehta.

"Mr Ganguly is doing fine and his heart is as strong as a normal person. He had an uneventful recovery and we are hopeful that within the next couple of days, he will be able to return to normal life," a senior doctor of the private hospital, where he was admitted, said.

The former India captain is required to follow a strict routine and needs to be on medication for a few months, he added.

The batting great suffered a mild heart attack earlier this month and was diagnosed with Triple Vessel Disease. He had undergone an angioplasty procedure during which a stent was inserted into one of the blocked arteries.

