BCCI ethics officer serves notice to Rupa Gurunath, daughter of former BCCI president N Srinivasan

Rupa Gurunath, the president of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president and the daughter of former BCCI president N Srinivasan, was served a notice on December 8 by the BCCI ethics officer Justice (Retd) DK Jain on alleged ‘conflict of interest’, according to an Indian Express report. A copy of the notice was sent to the BCCI as well.

The notice stated that if she fails to respond to it, the ethics officer “shall be constrained to proceed” in her absence, “without giving any further opportunity” to file a response.

She has been given time till December 24 to file her response.

The notice comes in the wake of a complaint filed by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) life member Sanjeev Gupta. In his complaint, Gupta has alleged that Rupa, the TNCA president, is also at the helm of affairs at India Cements Limited, the parent company that owns IPL team Chennai Super Kings. Thus, it is “giving rise to an instance of Conflict of Interest”.

Incidentally, she is the first woman to helm a state cricket association in India.

The BCCI constitution bars an individual to occupy more than one post in the cricket board or state association. Gupta cited different rules in the BCCI constitution to put forward his claim and demanded that “she must relinquish her one post at once”.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, Justice Jain has served a notice to Rupa, stating: “Take notice that a complaint has been received by the Ethics Officer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India under Article 39 of the Rules and Regulations of the BCCI, regarding certain acts, allegedly constituting as ‘conflict of interest’ on your part. You may file your written response to the accompanying Complaint, supported by duly executed affidavit, on or before 24th December 2020, with the Office of the Ethics Officer, BCCI, Mumbai for further proceedings in the matter.”