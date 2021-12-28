Ganguly Covid +ve, gets monoclonal cocktail therapy

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly tests Covid-19 positive, gets monoclonal cocktail therapy`

Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Dec 28 2021, 09:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2021, 13:56 ist
Sourav Ganguly. Credit: IANS File Photo

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities.

The 49-year-old was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES ONLY ON DH

"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly's health, told PTI.

A statement from the hospital said that Ganguly was admitted on December 27 and received monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy and is currently stable, ANI reported.

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.

His elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested positive for Covid early this year. 

Check out latest coronavirus-related videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sourav Ganguly
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
sports
BCCI
Cricket

What's Brewing

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

Why do we feel so ‘blah’ after Christmas?

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

DH Radio: A chat with Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

2021: BSY's exit, dismal Covid scenes in Karnataka

2021: BSY's exit, dismal Covid scenes in Karnataka

An indigestible palate politics

An indigestible palate politics

NY curbs: K'taka hospitality sector to lose Rs 500 cr

NY curbs: K'taka hospitality sector to lose Rs 500 cr

US halves isolation period for asymptomatic patients

US halves isolation period for asymptomatic patients

 