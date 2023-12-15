BCCI retires No. 7 jersey in honour of Dhoni

In a fitting homage to former India captain MS Dhoni, the No. 7 jersey will be retired by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Dhoni, who continues to be India's most successful captain in ICC competitions, came to be associated with the jersey.

Honouring the contributions of ‘Captain Cool’ towards the Men in Blue, the BCCI has added Dhoni’s No. 7 jersey to the list of retired jerseys which already includes India’s cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar’s No.10 jersey.

It is understood that similar to how no one was permitted to choose the No. 10 jersey, the BCCI has informed players on the Indian squad that they are not permitted to wear the number 7 on their back when wearing the nation's colours. The debutants will not have the option of choosing numbers associated with Tendulkar and Dhoni.