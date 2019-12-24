BCCI slams PCB: Pak must look at its security first

BCCI Vice President Mahim Verma on Tuesday hit back at the Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani for the latter's comment on India's safety situation.

"They should look at the security in their own country first and think about it first. We are capable enough to handle our country and security here," Verma told ANI.

This comes a day after Mani said that India was at a greater security risk than Pakistan.

"We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn't coming then they should prove that it's unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan," Mani was quoted as saying by 'cricketpakistan.com.pk'

Mani's remark came against the backdrop of Test cricket returning to Pakistan for the first time after the 2009 terror attack in Lahore with the Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan.

"No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for the revival of test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying a positive image of Pakistan worldwide," he said.

No major team has toured Pakistan since the terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team bus near Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore in 2009, which left eight dead and six visiting cricketers injured.

