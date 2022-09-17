BCCI to introduce Impact Player in T20 tournaments

BCCI to introduce Impact Player in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, other tournaments: Report

An Impact Player cannot be introduced if the number of overs in an innings are reduced to 10 or less

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 17 2022, 17:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2022, 17:22 ist
BCCI logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to introduce the ‘Impact Player’ rule in the coming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, starting October 11. According to this rule, teams can replace one cricketer of their playing XI during a match.

“After the introduction of an Impact Player in the game, a player can bat and may bowl a full allotment of 4 overs in an uninterrupted innings. In case a player gets retired hurt, an Impact Player can be introduced only at the end of the over in progress and is eligible to bat. In any situation, only 11 players can bat,” A BCCI circular read, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Explained | What is the role of the BCCI president?

An Impact Player can be replaced with one member of playing XI before completion of the 14th over of either innings. It is not mandatory to use an Impact Player. The captain, head coach and team manager will have to notify the on-field officials or the fourth umpire about the introduction of an Impact Player.

However, an Impact Player cannot be introduced if the number of overs in an innings are reduced to 10 or less due to delay in commencement of the match.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BCCI
Cricket
Sports News
Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy
T20

What's Brewing

Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC eye Durand milestone

Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC eye Durand milestone

Why was Kuno chosen for India's cheetah reintroduction?

Why was Kuno chosen for India's cheetah reintroduction?

Russia's secret gem sales dividing the diamond world

Russia's secret gem sales dividing the diamond world

Unseen photos of Queen clicked by Kenyan photographer

Unseen photos of Queen clicked by Kenyan photographer

Did you know? Fast but dismal hunters, cheetahs meow

Did you know? Fast but dismal hunters, cheetahs meow

Narendra Modi: Rare, unseen pics of the powerful leader

Narendra Modi: Rare, unseen pics of the powerful leader

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

Beginner’s guide to pressing flowers

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

The contemplative life of a bookstore sales assistant

Restoring identity with our stories

Restoring identity with our stories

 