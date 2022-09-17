BCCI to introduce Impact Player in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, other tournaments: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to introduce the ‘Impact Player’ rule in the coming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, starting October 11. According to this rule, teams can replace one cricketer of their playing XI during a match.

“After the introduction of an Impact Player in the game, a player can bat and may bowl a full allotment of 4 overs in an uninterrupted innings. In case a player gets retired hurt, an Impact Player can be introduced only at the end of the over in progress and is eligible to bat. In any situation, only 11 players can bat,” A BCCI circular read, as per a report by The Indian Express.

An Impact Player can be replaced with one member of playing XI before completion of the 14th over of either innings. It is not mandatory to use an Impact Player. The captain, head coach and team manager will have to notify the on-field officials or the fourth umpire about the introduction of an Impact Player.

However, an Impact Player cannot be introduced if the number of overs in an innings are reduced to 10 or less due to delay in commencement of the match.