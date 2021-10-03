Beating India at home bigger challenge than WTC: Conway

Beating India in India will be bigger challenge than WTC final win: Devon Conway

PTI
PTI, Chirstchurch,
  • Oct 03 2021, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 16:27 ist
New Zealand's Devon Conway. Credit: AP File Photo

New Zealand batsman Devon Conway feels defeating India in their home conditions will be would be a bigger challenge than beating them in the World Test Championship final.

New Zealand will be touring India in November to play three Twenty20 Internationals and two test matches after the T20 World Cup.

Conway, who is returning to action after recovering from a finger fracture, said winning the Tests in India remains a "massive goal" for the team.

"Definitely. That's a massive goal that we'd like to achieve. To beat India in their home conditions is probably a bigger challenge than beating them in England. It would be a serious achievement, if not as big as the World Test Championship final," Conway told stuff.co.nz.

"That will be a very important series to try and prove that."

The 30-year-old said his batsmen will have to be "mentally strong" to negotiate the spin friendly conditions of the sub-continent during the tour.

"Travelling to the subcontinent and being presented with surfaces that turn, that's where you've got to be really strong mentally within your defence, trust your defence, and you’ve got to have a method in which you can score," said Conway.

"If you're not looking to score runs you won't be in good positions. You've got to nail down a plan and stick to it as much as possible, even though it's going to be challenging."

Before the India tour, New Zealand will look to win the T20 World Cup in UAE.

Taking about the batting order, Conway said: "We've got Martin Guptill up top and Tim Seifert who’s done really well, and you’ve got the master, Kane Williamson, at three.

"If I could slot in at four it would be really good for the team’s sake, try to manipulate those middle periods against spin and run hard between the wickets." 

