Ben Duckett-Ollie Pope build up England's lead against West Indies

Nottingham: Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope shared an unbroken century partnership to lift England to 116-1 and a lead of 75 runs over West Indies at tea on the third day of the second test at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

England lost opener Zak Crawley for three when he was unluckily run out at the non-striker's end after Duckett's drive was parried on to the stumps by the hand of bowler Jayden Seales.

Duckett struck nine fours in his unbeaten 61 and Pope, who made 120 in the first innings, was 48 not out at the interval.

England picked up four wickets in the morning and looked set to establish a narrow first-innings lead before Joshua Da Silva and Shamar Joseph combined in an entertaining 71-run last-wicket stand to take the West Indies to 457 all out and leave the match finely poised.

Da Silva finished unbeaten on 82, including three sixes, and Joseph hit two sixes, one smashing tiles on the pavilion roof, in his 33 before he was caught by Gus Atkinson off Mark Wood.

Resuming on 351-5, Jason Holder was caught by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith off Chris Woakes for 27 and Kevin Sinclair slashed Atkinson to gully where Harry Brook held a sharp catch.