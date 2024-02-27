Ben Stokes: 'Didn't have a chance in hell of competing with India'

Ranchi: Skipper Ben Stokes expressed pride in how England have fought toe to toe with India despite not having "a chance in hell of competing" with the hosts in the ongoing series.

India registered a five-wicket win in the fourth and penultimate Test to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series against England, who suffered their first Test series defeat under the leadership of captain Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.

"3-1 doesn't look great, but the way in which we've come at India is what I'm most proud of," Stokes told British media.

"We didn't have a chance in hell of even competing with India. But even today(Monday), that wasn't an easy win for India, and I think they would admit that," he added.